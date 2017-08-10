The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/10/17

Former Republican senator: Trump should be removed from office

Fmr. Sen. Gordon Humphrey left the GOP the day after Trump was elected. After Trump's "dangerous" rhetoric on North Korea, he tells Lawrence O'Donnell why "Trump should be relieved of the powers of the presidency at the earliest date" under the 25th Amendment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Obama Energy Secretary: U.S. nuclear arsenal unchanged

