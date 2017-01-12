The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/12/17

Former Defense Secretary warns nuclear risk higher with Trump

In 1962, William Perry's job was to track Soviet missiles during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Now, he's as worried as he's ever been about the threat of nuclear weapons. In an exclusive interview, former Secretary of Defense Perry joins Lawrence to explain why. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Lewis: I would not invite Trump to Selma
Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
1 day 23 hours ago
What will be President Obama's biggest legacy?
11 hours 13 min ago
Priebus: White House press access 'hasn't been determined'
Some members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
1 day 12 hours ago
Should Comey stay or go?
1 day 11 hours ago
Obama remembers 'biggest disappointment' as president
Trump: The FBI was "very nice" to Clinton
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
Obama's speechwriters share favorite moments

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL