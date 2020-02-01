Fmr. federal prosecutor: W.H. counsel participated in ‘big ticket unethical conduct’

Revelations from the NYT show that White House counsel Pat Cipollone was a fact witness in the activity that is at the center of Trump's impeachment trial. Since Cipollone is defending Trump in the trial, Glenn Kirschner says the state bar could open an investigation, decide if there was wrongdoing and if so, sanction or disbar Cipollone. Lawrence also discusses with Ron Klain, Maya Wiley, Rick Stengel, and Chuck Rosenberg.