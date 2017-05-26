The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/26/17

Fmr. CIA Dir. on Kushner Russia news: 'Is this a prank?'

Former acting CIA Director John McLaughlin joins Lawrence O'Donnell to share the intelligence community's reaction to reports Jared Kushner discussed a secret communications channel with the Russians. He says if a U.S. intel officer did this, it would be espionage. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Kushner proposed secret channel to Kremlin
3 hours 39 min ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
5 hours 10 min ago
Panetta: Russians 'very successful' in undermining FBI credibility
6 hours 34 min ago
Senate Intel Committee requests Trump campaign docs
4 hours 15 min ago
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in decades
7 hours 29 min ago
Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
What’s really going on with U.S. sanctions on Russia?
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL