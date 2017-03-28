The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/28/17

Fmr. CIA Acting Director on Nunes: 'It feels like a cover up'

House Intelligence Cmte Chair Devin Nunes refuses to recuse himself in the Russian investigation or reveal his source, even to members of the committee. Fmr. acting CIA director John McLaughlin and fmr. CIA Chief of Staff Jeremey Bash join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

