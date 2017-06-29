The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/29/17

Fmr. Amb.: Trump hasn't claimed the 'dignity of the presidency'

Ambassador Wendy Sherman tells Lawrence O'Donnell that Donald Trump's latest Twitter attack proves he is not ready to represent America on the world stage. Annie Karni and Ana Marie Cox also join. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

