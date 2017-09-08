The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/08/17

Florida Keys official warns all residents: Evacuate now

Hurricane Irma's forecast track has the storm barreling over the city of Marathon in the Florida Keys. MSNBC's Ali Velshi talks to Marathon City Manager Chuck Lindsey about the city's preparedness for the storm. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Florida uses every available minute to prep for Irma
2 hours 3 min ago
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
2 hours 32 min ago
FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
4 hours 34 min ago
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
2 hours 21 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
2 hours 56 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
3 hours 30 min ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
3 hours 16 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
4 hours 57 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL