The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/12/17

Firing Mueller like writing 'I'm super guilty' in the sky

If Trump fired his Special Counsel, it would throw the whole administration into chaos and would, as David Frum says, be the equivalent of skywriting "I am super guilty" over the White House. Walter Dellinger, John Heilemann, and David Frum join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
2 hours 15 min ago
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
2 hours 35 min ago
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
4 hours 18 min ago
Trump biographer: I was threatened with made-up tapes too
1 hour 52 min ago
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
4 hours 35 min ago
Widespread protests against government corruption in Russia
Matthews: This country is in for some tough arguments
Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine
GOP drafting secret health care bill
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL