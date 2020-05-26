Finding ‘Hope, Through History’ during the coronavirus pandemic

Finding ‘Hope, Through History’ during the coronavirus pandemic02:13
Historian Jon Meacham reminds us that, despite our current struggles, we have benefitted from generations of sacrifice and resilience. "Memorial Day is obviously set aside for a particular kind of commemoration for the people who gave the last full measure of devotion, but let's not look back and think, 'They had it easier, our problems are uniquely oppressive.' Because it doesn't do justice to what they fought for and what they fought against."