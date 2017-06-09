The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/09/17

Few Republicans defend Trump after Comey testimony

The cloud over the Trump White House is darkening – and looming over the GOP in Congress. Are they joining in attacks on Comey, or is it only Trump's inner circle who dare to use Trump's talking points? David Cay Johnston and Ana Marie Cox join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
4 hours 34 min ago
Sen. Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
3 hours 4 min ago
Maxine Waters: The president is a liar
3 hours 48 min ago
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'
2 hours 1 min ago
Few Republicans defend Trump after Comey testimony
1 hour 40 min ago
Rather: U.S. suffers for Trump scandal spectacles
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
'Total disaster' for Trump ally as UK election goes bust
No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill
Leon Panetta: This White House seems undisciplined

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL