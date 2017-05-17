The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/17/17

FBI vet: Mueller is 'America first' unlike Trump WH

Lawrence O'Donnell talks to former assistant Watergate special prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and former FBI agent Clint Watts, who served under fmr. FBI Dir. Robert Mueller, about what's next for the Russia probe now that Mueller has been appointed special counsel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

