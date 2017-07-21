The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/21/17

Factions within Trump admin use intel as a political weapon

The Washington Post reports that intercepted conversations suggest Sessions discussed the Trump campaign with Russian officials during the election. Fmr. Acting CIA Director Jon McLaughlin tells Ari Melber how he'd get to the bottom of who's leaking – and why. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

