The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/15/17

Expert on dictators: Trump on a path of despotism

Degrading the rule of law? Appointing cronies, generals and his family? Brian Klaas’s new book "The Despot's Apprentice: Donald Trump's Attack on Democracy" says Trump's actions are the same as other despots around the world. Klaas joins Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump on a path of despotism?
48 min 51 sec ago
GOP follows string of failures with ill-conceived tax plan
1 hour 38 min ago
More women come forward to accuse Roy Moore
53 min 32 sec ago
Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump
3 hours 20 min ago
More women report Roy Moore for lurid behavior
1 hour 43 min ago
Schiff: If Sessions replaces Moore, Russia probe is in play
Watch Trump's 'Rubio moment'
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill still supporting Moore
Ifill: Trump’s judicial picks are 'unqualified'
MIke Pence's 3 Russia defenses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL