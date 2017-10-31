The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/31/17

Ex-US Attorney: Trump team should worry as new aide testifies

Barbara McQuade, fmr. US Attorney, says the White House should be "very concerned" about Sam Clovis' cooperation with Mueller's probe. It suggests others may soon be targeted for interviews. Ezra Klein, Barbara McQuade & Jonathan Capehart join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

