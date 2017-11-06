The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/06/17

Ex-Obama aide: Flynn likely most dangerous indictment for Trump

Ron Klain, ex-Obama official, explains why a possible Michael Flynn indictment could put Trump in new legal danger. Plus, bombshells in the transcript of Carter Page's testimony to the House Intel Committee. Julia Ainsley & Eugene Robinson join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

