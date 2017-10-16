The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/16/17

Ex-GOP Rep.: Republic might be 'better off' if Dems take Congress

Former Florida Republican congressman David Jolly says President Trump presents such a clear threat, America "might be better off as a republic" if Democrats take the House in 2018, to act as a check on Trump. Lawrence O'Donnell also discusses with Glenn Thrush. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

