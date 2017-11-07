The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/07/17

Ex-GOP Rep. on Democrats: 'This is what a wave feels like'

Former GOP Rep. David Jolly says of the 2017 election results "this is what a wave feels like, and Democrats won tonight because Donald Trump is president." Jolly and Krystal Ball join Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the races where voters rejected Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

