The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/23/17

Ex-CIA Director reveals Russian contacts with Trump campaign

Fmr. CIA Director John Brennan reveals there were "contacts and interactions" between Russia & the Trump campaign and that he briefed Paul Ryan & others in Congress on Russian interference last summer. Fmr. Acting CIA Dir. John McLaughlin joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Watergate prosecutor: Trump's actions are illegal
3 hours 56 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to subpoena Flynn businesses
6 hours 31 min ago
There's a lot of obstructing not to be obstruction
4 hours 11 min ago
UK ups threat level to 'critical,' warns of 'imminent' attack
6 hours 48 min ago
Supreme Court rejects gerrymandered districts, cites racial bias
Ex-FBI Agent: UK probe indicates larger terror cell
Rep. Quigley: Trump's intentions are obvious
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL