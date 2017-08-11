The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/11/17

European leaders: 'Laughing stock' Trump 'obsessed with Obama'

Buzzfeed's Alberto Nardelli reports European diplomats say Donald Trump's "only real position" is doing the opposite of Barack Obama, and that he's a "laughing stock" who lacks historical perspective. Nardelli, Christina Greer and Jonathan Alter join Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

