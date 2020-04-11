Economic tolls grows as millions file for unemployment, food bank lines grow

Economic tolls grows as millions file for unemployment, food bank lines grow03:50
Betsey Stevenson tells Ali Velshi that the 6-7 million who filed for unemployment per week might not represent how many are actually trying to file, but what the system can handle. Jared Bernstein says the growing food bank lines is a stark reminder that many families with little to no savings waiting on help from the government could be “a couple of weeks away from real concerns about meeting basic needs, putting food on the table, avoiding eviction.”