The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/16/17

Donald Trump's support wanes with CEO departures

Two of the president's business councils were in tatters following his latest remarks on Charlottesville. The business community has had enough with Trump, but have his supporters? Christina Greer, Rashad Robinson, and David Cay Johnston join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
1 hour 45 min ago
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
1 hour 4 min ago
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
2 hours 47 min ago
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
3 hours 13 min ago
Russia still helping Trump, hacked mail story suggests
2 hours 24 min ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
Prominent investigator exits Mueller's Russia team
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL