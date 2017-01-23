The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/23/17

Donald Trump lies about losing the popular vote

Donald Trump told congressional leaders he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton because of immigrants fraudulently voting in the election. This comes after Kellyanne Conway debuted the phrase "alternative facts." David Corn and Indira Lakshmanan join Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawsuit: Trump violated Constitution
13 hours 7 min ago
Steinem on marches: Never seen anything this contagious
3 hours 49 min ago
Planned Parenthood: Trump's anti-abortion policy 'devastating'
3 hours 58 min ago
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump engaged in ‘self-obsession’ at CIA
6 hours 35 min ago
Flynn under investigation for links to Russia
4 hours 26 min ago
How can Dems use energy from Women’s Marches?
Dan Rather isn't a fan of Trump's 'trash the press' strategy
John McCain: 'Serious mistake' to pull out from TPP
Sen. Stabenow on Women's March: It was amazing
Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL