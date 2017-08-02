The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/02/17

Donald Trump is losing his presidency

Donald Trump's new boss John Kelly assures the Attorney General his job is safe, despite Trump's displeasure with Jeff Sessions' recusal. And the Republican Congress just isn't listening to the president. Sam Stein and Ron Klain join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump lashes out at military advisers: 'We're losing'
1 hour 10 min ago
Tillerson fears Moscow anger over counter-propaganda initiative
2 hours 32 min ago
Al Gore on Trump admin.: Last week was like 'Game of Thrones'
2 hours 41 min ago
Trump falsely claims Boy Scouts called to praise his speech
2 hours 46 min ago
Immigration: The one area where Trump is succeeding
3 hours 22 min ago
Corey Lewandowski lies about pushing client's interests
Matthews: Trump is trying to stop Mueller
WH: Insulting to call Trump's immigration plan racist
Will Trump-Russia probe lead to a "constitutional crisis"?
Affirmative action debate rages in era of Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL