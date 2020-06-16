Donald Trump and Trumpism lost big in the US Supreme Court on Monday

Supreme Court Justices ruled in favor of workplace protections for the LGBTQ community, and refused to hear a federal challenge to California's sanctuary laws and ten cases on Second Amendment rights. Slate's Dahlia Lithwick says that while liberal causes may have won the day, there are many other cases on the horizon this election year: "I think the court is giving us something today on the left, a relatively easy win ... it suggests we need to brace for some big, big losses. I think Trump may win big in some of the other cases that are coming down the pike."