The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/07/17

Did Trump get played by Putin?

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin finally met face-to-face. Trump reportedly raised Russian interference in the election, but many experts say it appears the meeting was a victory for the Russians. David Filipov, Julianne Smith, and Michael McFaul join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

McConnell admits GOP health bill might not get to 50 votes

