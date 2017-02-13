The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/13/17

Did the White House ignore blackmail warning about Flynn?

Reports suggest Trump's White House was warned by the DOJ & CIA that Nat'l Security Adviser Michael Flynn may be susceptible to Russian blackmailing, putting his future in the admin. into question. Indira Lakshmanan, John Schindler and John Harwood join Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: Flynn has damaged himself in 'very serious way'
2 hours 56 min ago
Conway: Trump has 'full confidence' in Flynn
7 hours 23 min ago
Flynn under fire for possible conversation with Russia
6 hours 5 min ago
Morning Joe: What Miller said 'should worry everyone'
16 hours 49 min ago
North Korea and the ‘rogue nuclear club’
4 hours 52 min ago
Greta: Politicians must skip stunts, get results
Adam Schiff: If allegations are true, Flynn has to go
Thousands fill streets for immigration rally in Wisconsin
Comparing healthcare in America v. Canada
MaddowBlog: White House's Flynn problem hits tipping point

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL