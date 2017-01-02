The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/02/17

Did Donald Trump commit treason?

Lawrence addresses questions of whether Trump's praise of Putin is treasonous with a look at history – specifically, an accusation of treason against presidential candidate Richard Nixon in 1968. Author John A. Farrell joins. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Trump will 'take action' against North Korea
4 hours 47 min ago
What exactly does Putin want from Trump?
4 hours 31 min ago
Trump sells access on NYE at $500 per ticket
3 hours 51 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is 'baffling'
14 hours 59 min ago
Why is Trump so pro-Russia?
4 hours 6 min ago
Who will hold Trump accountable for conflicts of interest?
Dems will "educate the president through the public"
French workers win right to 'disconnect' from email
How Democrats will challenge cabinet picks
The roadblocks Obama has set up for Trump's admin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL