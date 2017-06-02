The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/02/17

Democrats warn Trump: Do not obstruct

Robert Mueller widens the Russia probe's scope and may even focus on the role AG Sessions & Deputy AG Rosenstein played in firing Comey. Plus, the WH weighs blocking Comey's testimony and Democrats have a warning. David Frum, Renato Mariotti, and John Harwood join. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

