The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/17/17

Democrat has Trump worried in Georgia special election

Hours before voters go to the polls in Georgia's 6th district, Trump attacked Jon Ossoff, who could possibly flip the long-time red seat blue. The Daily Kos' David Nir, who helped Ossoff raise $1 million of the $8.3M fueling his campaign, joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Maxine Waters: 'This president is hiding something'
3 hours 53 min ago
Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration for the man
4 hours 39 min ago
Manhunt intensifies for Facebook murder suspect
5 hours 57 min ago
Could a Democrat win Newt Gingrich's old seat?
3 hours 27 min ago
Will anyone be charged in Prince’s death?
5 hours 12 min ago
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL