The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/17/17
Democrat has Trump worried in Georgia special election
Hours before voters go to the polls in Georgia's 6th district, Trump attacked Jon Ossoff, who could possibly flip the long-time red seat blue. The Daily Kos' David Nir, who helped Ossoff raise $1 million of the $8.3M fueling his campaign, joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Democrat has Trump worried in Georgia...
Can Georgia’s 6th District Turn Blue?
Meet the Democrat leading in a red GA...
Rep. Lewis to Dems: 'Keep the faith'
Dems target red seats in special elections
Not so easy: GOP frets over special elections
Dems eye Georgia special election as...
McFaul: US hasn't prepared for Russian...
Darrell Issa, Steve King running for...
No Word Freedom Caucus Cut Deal With White...
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'
Insider's view of Russia's election hacking
Flynn was a foreign agent during the campaign
Clinton actions at State sparked Putin's ire
Mail-in ballot opposed for fear of Democrats
Dilanian: This is not going to go away
GOP balks at cheaper way to reach more voters
Montana GOP chair afraid of too much voting
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Elections on MSNBC
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Democrat has Trump worried in Georgia...
Trump team's mixed messages on North Korea
Trump faces new resistance and low poll...
US targets N Korean missiles before launch
Real Trump deportation plan seen in arrests
Sanders rallies with Dems to take red seats
The ironic incident during the National...
Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration...
Matthews: North Korea is the new worry of...
Greta: Seeing ISIS’ Devastation With My...
Will Anyone Be Charged in Prince’s Death?
Can Georgia’s 6th District Turn Blue?
Manhunt Intensifies For Facebook Murder...
Former lawmaker, Trump supporter: ‘He...
Expert: N. Korea's failed missile test ...
Former FBI Agent Warns of Underplaying N...
Is the president breaking campaign...
Is tough talk against North Korea helpful?
Marine Le Pen's more 'subtle, dangerous'...
Gorsuch to hear first case as SCOTUS justice
Politics
CIA's Pompeo blasts Wikileaks that...
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
Trump says the dollar's too strong & it's...
Second fmr Trump aide files as foreign agent
Candidate Trump: NATO is obsolete, Pres....
Is there a Trump Doctrine? President now...
Trump retracts a key campaign promise
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
FISA warrant targeted fmr Trump advisor: WaPo
Who is Trump aide Sebastian Gorka?
FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter...
Spammer's arrest eyed for Trump Russia ties
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
WH shows 'strong diplomacy' with China on...
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
Is tough talk against North Korea helpful?
Marine Le Pen's more 'subtle, dangerous'...
Gorsuch to hear first case as SCOTUS justice
Why new WH log policy is 'ethically...
Trump backtracks on transparency with WH logs
Steve Bannon hastens his own demise
Dems look for special election upset in...
The lessons to be learned from Passover...
Breaking down Trump's week of shifts
Have intel community and Trump reconciled?
Pentagon releases footage of Afghan bomb...
Trump supporters still want disruption,...
Afghan bombing an attempt to intimidate?
Ignatius: Trump becoming credible foreign...
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
Thursday columns: Syria 'shock and awe'...
How changing tone on China will be a...
Trump unpredictability can be an asset,...
Rachel Maddow
Sanders rallies with Dems to take red seats
Real Trump deportation plan seen in arrests
US targets N Korean missiles before launch
Trump skimps on policy while blowing stuff up
Trump North Korea brinkmanship a huge risk
Erratic Trump unbeholden to past declarations
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
ICE targets mother of four for deportation
Arkansas plans blitz of prisoner executions
US already has troops on the ground in Syria
Tillerson fails to defend US journalist
Second fmr Trump aide files as foreign agent
FISA warrant targeted fmr Trump advisor: WaPo
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
White House ineptitude shown in its spokesman
Trump White House Syria policy indiscernible
Spammer's arrest eyed for Trump Russia ties
Trump seals deal on new SCOTUS standard
Trump gives up on tax overhaul plan
Trump camp unclear on Syria mission's result