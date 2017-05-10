The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/10/17

Dem on House Intel Cmte wants to hear from Comey

Lawrence O'Donnell talks to Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) about what's next for the House Intelligence Committee investigation and his thoughts on Deputy AG Rosenstein. Himes also shares what he would like to ask James Comey now that he's not the FBI Director anymore. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

