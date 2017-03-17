The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/17/17

Dead on arrival? Another GOP senator a 'no' on Trumpcare

Donald Trump says his repeal and replace plan is "coming together beautifully," but it appears he does not have the votes to pass the Senate. Jared Bernstein and Evan Siegfried join Ari Melber to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

