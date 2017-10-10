The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/10/17

David Frum explains how the GOP dam will break with Trump

Lawrence O'Donnell talks with Ron Klain and David Frum about how Sen. Bob Corker could be a tipping point in Republican opposition to Donald Trump and who could be the next Republican to publicly oppose the president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Profound sense of guilt' prompted exposure of Weinstein allegations: Farrow
3 hours 10 min ago
Frum describes how the GOP dam will break with Trump
2 hours 15 min ago
9 million children lose healthcare in 51 days if Congress doesn't act
6 hours 6 min ago
Abuse of power is a recurrent theme in Weinstein accusations: Farrow
2 hours 59 min ago
Nunes lunges back into Russia investigation
2 hours 50 min ago
Why won't Steve Bannon go after Ted Cruz?
Lawrence: You have never seen this before in a president
Trump presidency at 'lunge for nuclear football' stage: Sherman
NYT: Russia built American rage to influence 2016 race
WaPo: Trump's aides say his fury endangers alliances

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL