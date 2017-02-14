The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/14/17

Cummings: Trump-Russia contact revelations bigger than politics

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) says he "alarmed" but not surprised by new details about the Trump administration's contact with Russian officials. He's calling for an independent commission to investigate the connections. Rep. Cummings joins Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

