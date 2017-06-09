The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/09/17
Comey, Trump Offer Conflicting Statements
It's a case of "he said-he said" between President Trump and James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
He Said, He Said: Comey and Trump’s...
How Dems and GOP are responding to Comey...
Pelosi: I'm concerned about Trump's ...
Senator unsure of existence of Comey,...
Comey was being as honest as he could: Joe...
NYT stands by story on Trump campaign, Russia
Trump breaks Twitter silence, tweets about...
Joe: Where it really matters now is in...
Who do you believe: Donald Trump or James...
Bush White House lawyer: Trump's in ...
Senators may soon meet with Trump son-in...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Credibility wars: Who do you believe –...
For Trump, abuse of power could be as bad...
Lawrence: The worst day of the Trump...
House to dig deeper on Comey's Trump story
Trump lawyer botches Comey memo timeline
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
Comey testimony grows Trump obstruction case
The President’s tweets have consequences
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Donald Trump
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Who do you believe: Donald Trump or James...
Bush White House lawyer: Trump's in ...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
For Trump, abuse of power could be as bad...
House to dig deeper on Comey's Trump story
Trump lawyer botches Comey memo timeline
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
Comey testimony grows Trump obstruction case
James Comey Declines to Answer Key...
Lewandowski: Being Under Oath Doesn’t Mean...
Hoyer: ‘A Lot of Shoes Yet to Drop’ in...
Did Trump Obstruct Justice?
Feinstein: Should Subpoena If Tapes Exist...
Sen. Collins: Not Appropriate That Comey ...
Senator explains why he trusts Comey's...
Testimony shows evidence of interference:...
Where will Trump be during Comey hearing?
Watch these senators today during Comey...
Senator details tense exchange at intel...
Senate Judiciary member says president...
Politics
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
McCaskill: Russia Probe Not About...
House Democrat: No brake between Trump's...
Report: NSA doc shows Russia tried to hack...
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian hacking
Meeks: 'No Question' Russians Involved in...
What’s Inside Leaked NSA Report on Russian...
Gov. O'Malley: Investigation will uncover ...
Sen. Franken: Trump Team not acting like...
White House says nothing after Putin's...
Report: Team Trump had secret plan to ease...
Putin says Russians might have been behind...
Democratic leader: Strong influence of...
Lawrence: Trump moves to reward the Russians
Candid Clinton talks 2016, Russia, misogyny
Trump may return Russian compounds: WaPo
White House doesn't deny Kushner sought...
Lawrence: Trump's worst impulse is...
Hillary Clinton, six months later
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump breaks Twitter silence, tweets about...
Pelosi: I'm concerned about Trump's ...
How Dems and GOP are responding to Comey...
Senator unsure of existence of Comey,...
Comey was being as honest as he could: Joe...
NYT stands by story on Trump campaign, Russia
Joe: Where it really matters now is in...
Senator explains why he trusts Comey's...
Testimony shows evidence of interference:...
Where will Trump be during Comey hearing?
Watch these senators today during Comey...
Trump is not fit for office, congressman...
Senator details tense exchange at intel...
Look at seat numbers not poll numbers in...
Senate Judiciary member says president...
What could the political impact be for Trump?
The question for today's hearing: Where...
Former FBI agent explains significance of...
Is Trump's Saudi arms deal exaggerated?
Fireworks possible on Hill Wednesday:...
Rachel Maddow
Comey testimony grows Trump obstruction case
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
Trump lawyer botches Comey memo timeline
House to dig deeper on Comey's Trump story
Comey testimony coverage begins at 9am ET
Trump officials refuse to answer questions
Four key points in Comey's opening statement
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
Trump quick to spin Comey Senate statement
Case for Trump 'obstruction' strengthens
Trump pressed DNI for way to stop Comey: WaPo
Trump's deadbeat past hurts with lawyer hunt
Trump being Trump worries prospective lawyers
Mueller gains resources as probe scope widens
Accomplished prosecutor joins Mueller team
Possible new role for DoJ's third in line
Trump rash behavior hurts US alliances
White House staff fails to restrain Trump
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian hacking
Trump ranting corrodes executive credibility