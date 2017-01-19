The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/19/17

Cher on the resistance to 'unbelievable narcissist' Trump

Cher talks to Lawrence about the spirit at the Trump protest rally outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City as protesters embark on 100 days of resistance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

