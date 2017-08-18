The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/18/17

CEO President Trump loses CEOs

Mitt Romney said Donald Trump's words caused "racists to rejoice" as another one of President Donald Trump's advisory boards saw mass resignations over his Charlottesville rhetoric. Jon Fasman of The Economist and fmr. Bush senior aide Peter Wehner join Ali Velshi. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
4 hours 39 min ago
Schatz: Jewish members of Trump cabinet should resign
3 hours 30 min ago
Schmidt to WH staffers: 'Be on the right side of history'
6 hours 46 min ago
Is Trump isolating himself?
4 hours 16 min ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn quits as Trump advisor
2 hours 57 min ago
Trump to arts committee: You can’t quit, I’m firing you
Breitbart editor: Trump would've lost without Bannon
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
Fmr. Trump supporter recants: I can't stand this disgrace any longer
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL