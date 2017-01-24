The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/24/17

BREAKING: Trump expected to sign order to 'build that wall'

The Trump White House tells NBC News that Donald Trump will sign executive orders on immigration and the border wall Wednesday and is considering orders on Syrian refugees. Lawrence discusses this breaking news with April Ryan, Howard Dean, and Rick Wilson. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

