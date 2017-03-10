The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/10/17

Bipartisan lawmakers want to take away Trump's war powers

FBI director Comey will appear before the House Intelligence Committee to testify on Russian interference in the election. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) joins Lawrence O'Donnell to react and to discuss the bill he sponsored to take away Trump's war powers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

A day by day breakdown of Pres. Trump’s first 50 days
4 hours 42 min ago
Murphy: Trump tone 'set from the top' allows conflicts of interest
6 hours 7 min ago
Chris on wiretap: If Trump has evidence, produce it
3 hours 27 min ago
Mitchell: State Dept. message is free press 'doesn't matter'
5 hours 48 min ago
Rep. King: Trump should 'purge' Obama appointees from WH
8 hours 46 min ago
Fmr. Comm. Dir.: Trump Transition "was aware" of Flynn's lobbying work
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report
Rep: Health care bill will be "great flip-flop" in history
Rep. King surprised by majority support for Obamacare
US added 235,000 jobs in February

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL