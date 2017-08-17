The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/17/17

Bill Moyers: Instead of a 'soul,' Trump has an 'open sore'

Veteran journalist and former LBJ press secretary Bill Moyers compares the Trump presidency to the Johnson administration. He tells Lawrence O'Donnell why Trump's reaction to the removal of Confederate statues demonstrates the president's consistent inconsistency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

