AZ’s GOP Governor relents and allows local leaders to require masks

AZ’s GOP Governor relents and allows local leaders to require masks03:44
After Arizona set two records this week for daily coronavirus infections, Gov. Doug Ducey decided on Wednesday to allow local officials to determine mask ordinances for their cities and towns. "It took some pressure - more than a thousand doctors signed a letter asking the governor to make masks mandatory," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "I've been calling the governor for a couple of weeks now to ask him to untie our hands as mayors of the cities of Arizona."