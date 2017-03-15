The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/15/17

At rally, Trump attacks media and mentions health care

President Trump attacked the media at a Nashville rally but gave little new information about the struggling health care bill, which he promised to "arbitrate" on. Jonathan Allen and Charlie Sykes join Lawrence O'Donnell to talk about the GOP's health care dilemma. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

