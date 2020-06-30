AP: White House aware of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers back in early 2019

New reports from the Associated Press and the New York Times raise questions about what Pres. Trump knew and when he knew it. Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, says the report shows “President Trump knew what was going on” even though the White House denied the claims, and Ron Klain, former senior adviser to President Obama, says the new timeline raises more questions about why the Trump administration isn’t dealing with Russia in a “more rigorous way.”