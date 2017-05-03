The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/03/17

An urgent message about the latest GOP health bill

On the eve of the House vote on the latest repeal and replace bill, Robert Greenstein, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, tells Lawrence O’Donnell how the late changes to pick up GOP votes has made "an appalling bill significantly worse." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

