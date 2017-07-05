The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/05/17

An American tragedy in New York City

Lawrence O'Donnell tells the story of Miosotis Familia, the NYPD officer, mother, and "warrior" for her family who was murdered in uniform over the holiday weekend. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

44 states refuse to comply with Trump voter fraud panel
6 hours 14 min ago
Haley condemns N. Korea's 'reckless' missile launch
Indiana GOP's call for Obamacare horror stories backfires
3 hours 16 min ago
Matthews: We want an end to Putin's behavior
3 hours 45 min ago
Can Chris Christie fall any further?
2 hours 57 min ago
Outrage over NPR Declaration of Independence tweets
Some Republicans avoiding constituents on health care
Fmr. Amb.: Trump needs diplomacy strategy, 'not just a tweet'
6 hours 39 min ago
Virginia Gov: Trump campaign rhetoric 'has hit reality'
6 hours 9 min ago
What are U.S. military options with North Korea?

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL