The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/04/17

Advertisers dump O'Reilly amid sexual harassment allegations

More than a dozen companies pull advertising from Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" but Bill O'Reilly remains silent on the issue. Lawrence O'Donnell talks to Gabriel Sherman, who literally wrote the book on Fox News, about what may be next for Fox News and O'Reilly. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

