The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/12/17

A blunt message for 'Senor Trump' on Puerto Rico

Donald Trump started the day warning hurricane-ravaged Puerto Ricans' federal help won't last forever. In conversation with Ali Velshi and Maria Teresa Kumar, NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who was born in Puerto Rico, shared her message for Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Experts Say Trump Order Could Upend Health Care System

