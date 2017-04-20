The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/20/17
Three accusers on Trump's defense of O'Reilly
Perquita Burgess, Caroline Heldman, and Wendy Walsh tell Lawrence O'Donnell how it felt when President Donald Trump took Bill O'Reilly's word over theirs – and attorney Lisa Bloom shares the kinds of responses they've all received since coming forward. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
