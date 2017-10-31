The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/31/17

'We push on': NYC Halloween parade goes on after terror attack

Even in the aftermath of the New York City terror attack Tuesday, resilient New Yorkers still marched in the annual Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village. Former NYC council speaker Christine Quinn says "when bad things happen, we unite, and we push on." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

