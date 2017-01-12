The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/12/17
'The public should be deeply concerned' about FBI's email...
The Justice Department inspector general announced he will review how the FBI handled aspects of Hillary Clinton's email investigation ahead of the election. Lawrence talks to Neera Tanden about why FBI Director Comey's handling of the case is cause for alarm. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
'The public should be deeply concerned'...
Republicans could get stuck on Obamacare...
Experts on Trump's proposed business plan:...
Intel director talks to Trump about dossier
Trump won't criticize Putin but slams...
60-year inauguration announcer Trump...
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the...
Protests target Trump's controversial...
Meryl Streep takes on Trump at the Golden...
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance'...
Michael Moore on Trump's vengeful attacks
Trump won't say he believes intel on Russia
Rising Democratic star enters race for DNC...
What if Trump doesn't believe intel on...
Sources: Russian officials celebrated...
Trump backers call unflattering reports ...
Intel agencies could disprove Trump claims
To resist Trump, Dems call Obamacare...
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Trump is 'going to war with our...
Democrats put up a fight on Obamacare vote
Democrats adjust to role as opposition party
Obama surprises Biden, awarding highest honor
Panetta: 'It sends the wrong message to...
Fmr. Campaign Manager: Clinton was singled...
Questions on both sides of aisle over FBI...
FBI probe launched into actions ahead of...
Biden: 'No regrets' about not running in 2016
Ted Cruz: Putin a 'thug' and we must stand...
Sanders: If billionaires hate me, then I...
Joe: Booker testifying against Sessions ...
Joe: Trump must give intel 'unambiguous'...
Trump packs news into first press...
