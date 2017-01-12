The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/12/17

'The public should be deeply concerned' about FBI's email...

The Justice Department inspector general announced he will review how the FBI handled aspects of Hillary Clinton's email investigation ahead of the election. Lawrence talks to Neera Tanden about why FBI Director Comey's handling of the case is cause for alarm. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

