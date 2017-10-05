The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/05/17

'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump': 27 psychiatrists assess

In a new book, 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts asses President Donald Trump's behavior. Do his impulses explain his decisions? The book's editor Dr. Brandy Lee and Tony Schwartz, co-author of Trump's "The Art of the Deal," join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller met with author of Trump dossier
5 hours 33 min ago
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments
6 hours 6 min ago
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
4 hours 25 min ago
Matthews: Americans have lost faith in Trump
5 hours 8 min ago
Has Facebook grown so massive it can't be controlled?
4 hours 19 min ago
Scalise On bump stocks: ATF should decide, not Congress
8 hours 4 min ago
Poll: 2/3 of Americans think country on wrong track
5 hours 26 min ago
GOP Rep: Bill banning bump stocks 'perfectly bipartisan'
Top House Dem. calls for Pelosi to step down
Ryan: Bump Stocks 'Something We Need to Look Into'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL